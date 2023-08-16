MILTON — A resurfacing project is set to begin Sunday on Route 405 (Garfield Avenue/Arch Street) in Milton.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, contractor HRI, Inc., will begin base repairs on Garfield Avenue/Arch Street between Conagra Foods and Route 254 (Broadway Street). Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.
On Monday, Aug. 21, the contractor will begin to reconstruct ADA curb ramps at various intersections on Route 642 and Garfield Avenue/Arch Street throughout the project area. Work on the ADA curb ramps will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
HRI Inc., is the prime contractor for this $1.9 million resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving, line painting, and sign upgrades. Work on this project is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
