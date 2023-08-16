MILTON — A resurfacing project is set to begin Sunday on Route 405 (Garfield Avenue/Arch Street) in Milton.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, contractor HRI, Inc., will begin base repairs on Garfield Avenue/Arch Street between Conagra Foods and Route 254 (Broadway Street). Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

