LEWISBURG — Commissioners unanimously resolved to designate the current week as Frontline Healthcare Workers and First Responders Week in Union County.
However, Commissioner Stacy Richards criticized fellow commissioners for not including a request that county residents follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Richards, who read a statement prior to voting in favor of the resolution, cited dedication and commitment of frontline workers. But it also said she was “disappointed and ashamed” that her colleagues feared adding reminders to wear facial covering, observe social distance and hand hygiene.
Richards cited figures which claimed 50% of 80 patients currently being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital were sick with COVID-19 with four additional patients waiting for beds. An “emergency of potentially disastrous proportions” loomed due to lack of hospital capacity.
“If we continue to ignore these important medical guidelines, more county residents will spread the virus, more will sicken (and) more will die,” the statement concluded. “More businesses will fail, fewer children will receive the education they deserve and the burden on our network of social services will greatly increase.”
Richards, the board’s lone Democrat, asked that the statement be included in the meeting minutes. Commissioner Jeff Reber noted his support of facial covering and asked that it also be added to the minutes.
Elsewhere, Preston Boop, commissioner chair, was appointed as board representative to the Union County Conservation Board. He had previously served on the board in prior years.
Lucas Criswel was approved as farm director and Glenn Troester was approved as public director of the Union County Conservation District board for a four-year term.
Shawn McLaughlin was approved as both representative to the Metropolitan Planning Organization for a four-year term and to the Union County Trail Authority for a five-year term. Both terms begin Friday, Jan 1.
