LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors were given a glimpse of the 2022-23 budget at their most recent meeting.
Initial projections included a deficit of over $1 million, a figure which Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild noted was about $400,000 less than what was initially projected for the current fiscal year.
Fairchild reminded directors that there were still about eight months to go before final adoption of the $39 million projected spending plan and there was plenty of time to reduce the shortfall.
Fairchild recalled that projections for cyber-charter expenses jumped a year ago, topping $1.1 million for 75 students.
“Fortunately, quite a few of our cyber charter students have returned,” Fairchild said. “Now were are back down to about 44 students, with a rough estimated cost of about $700,000 (for 2022-23).”
Fairchild was hopeful that the district could cover cyber charter costs on their own in the fiscal year ahead.
Part of the expense of cyber charter schooling was attributed to disparity built into the current funding formula.
Fairchild said Lewisburg pays about $2,300 more per regular education student compared to charter school tuition in nearby Mifflinburg. The costs under the current formula for a special education student is about $4,800 more for Lewisburg than for Mifflinburg. Fairchild hoped the 20-year old funding formula could be revised.
Retirement costs were also going up, Fairchild said, though not at the rate they had been in previous years. Health insurance was also rising, though subject to an 8% cap.
Revenues still relied on real estate taxes as they accounted for 52.7% of projected local revenue. Fairchild said some assessments could increase or there could be new construction in the district, resulting in an increase in the value of each mill.
The mill figure often mentioned during the budget process represents the amount in dollars assessed per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Fairchild noted the district’s real estate tax increase cap under Act 1 was 4%. He hoped that the entire cap would not need to be used as expenses are cut or other revenue is found.
Director Cory Heath and Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, were wary of the seven-figure projected deficit.
Fetzer added that the deficit was “nothing to joke about” after what he called a a “hefty tax increase” in the current year. There would be work ahead, he said, but affirmed Fairchild and the board would approach it prudently.
Other board action included approval of contracts for professional staff and support staff.
They included a contract for Heidi Schwarz-Hosler as middle school family and consumer science teacher, effective Monday, Jan. 3 (salary $42,471, prorated for days worked). Adam Cole and Abigail Dawes were approved as new substitute teachers.
Support staff and salaries approved included Casey Herbster (high school food service, $11.35 per hour), Wanda Felmey (middle school head custodian, $15.46 per hour), Kristy Whary (high school general secretary, $15 per hour).
A secretarial stipend of $40.50 was approved for Suzann Gemberling, who served in the athletic office or high school office over five days in October and November.
Extra compensatory duties and pay were approved for Sarah Tiede (high school musical director, $3,784), Andrew Jones (high school musical pit director, $1,988), Jonathan Walz (high school musical choral director, $1,988) and Jennifer Wakeman (high school musical set director, $1,567).
Jonathan Walz (high school musical assistant director, $1,421) and Daniel Schwanger (high school musical technical director, $1,421) were also approved. Contracts for Wendy Rowe (high school basketball cheerleading advisor, $2,128, and high school wrestling cheerleading advisor, $1,064 shared contract) were rescinded.
Sandra Cook was approved as a volunteer for the 2021-22 school year.
