MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum was recently described as unique piece of heritage but typical among museums facing post-pandemic challenges.
Eva Linke, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member, said its five buildings in the 500-block of Green Street, Mifflinburg include the “only original buggy factory that is open to the public in the whole country.”
However, the pandemic exacerbated economic problems the museum was just starting to overcome in the latter months of 2019.
“We need financial support,” Linke said. “Everyday expenses and there is an existing mortgage left from the Visitor’s Center. They had refinanced and the balance due on that is $72,000.”
Linke said it would be great if the mortgage could be paid off and increase the endowment begun a little over two years ago with the help of the Degenstein Foundation.
“The current balance there is $53,000,” Linke said. “The mission is to get it to an amount where the earnings would pay for everyday expenses.”
The museum also hopes to annually restore at least two buggies, or “vehicles,” to museum-quality condition. Estimates for restoration range from about $4,000 to $14,000 apiece.
Linke said the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum sought at coronavirus-related grant from the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission (PHMC).
But the museum did not clear a threshold of having a minimum annual budget of $100,000 and a full-time employee as COVID relief grants went to larger museums. The museum gets no state or federal funding.
“In times like these, there are a lot of smaller museums which have had to close their doors for lack of funding and lack of volunteers,” Linke said. “We are on the upswing with volunteers and funding.”
Linke was thankful for a First Community Foundation of Pennsylvania grant of more than $20,000 was helpful in updating the museum’s offerings so that some of the features may be enjoyed remotely. New computers were purchased along with scanners, a printer and microphones which will permit recording of interviews with residents familiar with local history and the museum.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Gala was recently scheduled for 5:45 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. Details will soon be posted at www.buggymuseum.org and the museum Facebook page.
