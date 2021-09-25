MILTON — Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr is crediting on-the-water training — and a quick response by fellow first responders — with saving the lives of four firefighters who fell into the swift-moving waters of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River during a Saturday training exercise.
Derr said the incident occurred at 1:28 p.m. as a boat carrying four firefighters capsized after experiencing mechanical problems in the area of the Milton State Park.
“The boat got entangled in some trees, causing the boat to take on a significant amount of water,” Derr said. “All four personnel went into the water and utilized training that’s been provided to self-rescue to the shore line.”
According to a press release issued by the department, the four firefighters were able to hang onto some trees along the shore line until they were reached by another boat from the Milton Fire Department, as well as boats from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company and the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
Derr said all four firefighters were transported to area medical facilities for precautionary evaluations, and released.
The Milton Fire Department has been training extensively on the water over the past year after acquiring a second boat.
Derr said all of that training “played a major part” in the firefighters surviving being thrown into the water when the boat capsized.
“They all put in numerous hours, hundreds of hours training at the state level, the local level,” Derr said, of the firefighters. “These guys fell back on the training when they needed to and it saved their lives… It’s a great example of what the hard work, dedication and training will do.
“They wanted to go out and train (Saturday),” he continued. “They knew the river was up. That’s the biggest time we do these rescues.”
Derr noted the department has been training with the firefighters from Lewisburg.
“We have a real good relationship with the mutual aid departments,” he said. “We’ve been training with Lewisburg on water rescues. I can’t express how grateful I am to them and Mifflinburg for responding to help save our guys.”
Derr said his department’s boat which capsized was recovered in the Sunbury area by firefighters from lower Northumberland and Snyder counties. It will be taken to Robbins Marine for an assessment.
He also noted the department will be evaluating the training incident to see what, if any, lessons can be learned from it.
“What we do is dangerous,” Derr said. “We gotta train and do what we do.”
