NORTHUMBERLAND — Villager Realty Inc. has announced the names of its Realtors selected to be honored for the third quarter.
Jessica Herman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland Office, while Rebecca Judy was selected for this honor in the Danville Office. Terry McLaughlin was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Lewisburg Office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
