MIFFLINBURG — Citizens had their say at the Tuesday evening meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District directors and administrators.
Stacy Mast, a district parent and special education teacher, told the board her son was the target of a racially tinged insult. Mast indicated her son was adopted and not responsible for his skin color.
“My second son is a fifth grader who is a person of color and should be able to go to school and not be mocked or called the n-word by a classmate at recess while he is playing with his friends, “ she said. “He is in fifth grade and this is not the first time this has happened.”
Mast said she appreciated the efforts of the school principal and other students who came forward in support.
Carl Emery, representing Moms for Freedom, offered words of solidarity for Mast. He also said there was a hostile and negative environment at Mifflinburg Elementary School.
“Teachers are being micromanaged, needing approval for every activity and being denied activities they have done for the last 20 years,” Emery said. “Dynamic and creative activities outside of core curriculum are discouraged.”
Emery hoped teachers would be permitted more flexibility so they may teach in a way which works best for them and their students.
Emery called for administrators to create an atmosphere which allows students and staff to grow. He said the group will reach out to Kenneth Dady, incoming superintendent, as it seeks to take back an oversight role in public education.
Gail Hanselman called for improved conditions for special education students. She said overstimulated conditions can lead to outbursts and hard-to-handle behaviors.
Amy Wehr, speaking as a resident rather than a school director, said a district-level equity committee was formed early in the school year but abandoned in February. She said the committee’s job was to provide a learning environment where all students felt supported, included, respective and safe.
Wehr decried harassment and belittling of students by other students.
“We have students who are afraid to report based on possible repercussions,” Wehr said. “We have students who feel their reports will not make a difference. We have students who report and go completely unacknowledged by their administrators.”
Wehr asked the administration to call a meeting which would include students who have been bullied as well as their parents. If the district was unwilling to organize such a meeting, Wehr called for use of a professional mediator.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel added during his report to the board that parent, staff and student surveys were distributed to determine the climate for learning in any district building. The COVID-19 pandemic, he added, was an obstacle.
But there were concerns about communication at most levels, Lichtel added. They ranged from acknowledgement of improved communication channels in the last few years to displeasure with how things have gone.
“This has resulted in some levels of concern,” he concluded. “Some students felt they didn’t even being in school, whereas others felt privileged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.