Players plan auditions
SUNBURY — The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will hold auditions for its next production from 7 to 9 p.m. March 7-8, at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury. Dinner theater performances of the show will be staged May 6, 7, 13 and 14.
“We have two scripts in mind, and the turnout for auditions will help us determine which show we’ll do,” director Joyce Hendricks said. “Both plays are excellent showcases for the talent we know is out there in our region.”
The first play possibility is “Delval Divas” by Barbara Pease Weber, which features six female roles, ages 30 to 50.
The second play in contention is “Crazy Quilt Club” by Pat Cook. This play features eight female roles, ages 40 to 50, and one male role.
For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
Chorale schedule changes announced
SELINSGROVE — Due to issues related to the ongoing pandemic, including singer and patron safety and an unexpected health concern of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s (SVC) conductor, the performance The Dylan Oratorio will not take place as scheduled in March.
The SVC will resume public performances at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and May 14, with the Pops Concert at Susquehanna University’s Weber Auditorium.
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform at 3 p.m. April 24, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Selinsgrove.
Mixed-media textiles at Milton Art Bank
MILTON — The Milton Art Bank recently announced an exhibition featuring mixed-media textile works by Susan Ball Faeder of Lewisburg.
Titled BLUE, it features patchwork-quilts, fiber collages, rag weavings, Japanese sashiko-style embroideries and works from Faeder’s 100 cloth amulets series. The title of the exhibition refers to indigo, a rich color with a distinct spirit and essence, often considered the mainstay of Japanese textiles.
By collaging and repurposing remnants of Japanese textiles, Faeder explored the intertwined natures of color, form, culture and place. Her work engages the Japanese concept of “mottainai”–meaning to waste nothing– as a way to honor the original crafters who made the textiles used in her artwork.
Faeder’s work naturally links cloth with culture, extending the life of textiles into new forms with new metaphors, highlighting the ways various materials trigger memories particular to time and place. It also shows a deep respect for different cultures.
A graduate of Bucknell University, Faeder is a nationally recognized teacher, lecturer and fabric designer. Her work reveals a deliberate immersion in Eastern culture, as evidenced in her use of vintage Japanese textiles and their palette. She has lived in Japan and studied the language and traditional culture for 50 years. In 1989, Faeder started Quilters’ Express to Japan, a vehicle for sharing her knowledge of Japanese culture through cloth arts.
Through 30 textile tours to Japan, she provided participants with an insiders’ view, arranging personal meetings and workshops with fabric artisans. A publication featuring her set of 100 cloth amulets is forthcoming from Pretzel City Press.
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar to be featured
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Artist Series will present Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar at 7:30 tonight in Weber Chapel Auditorium.
Known for opulent harmonies and beautiful blends in addition to their distinct gospel style, the group has inspired audiences with clever arrangements of musical theater covers. Their sound is authentic while capturing the essence of the original piece. Transcending cultural boundaries, the group’s international travels have included France, Poland and Spain.
Masking is required at this event.
Tickets are are available noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office.
Warrior Run to present ‘Cinderella’
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School will present “Cinderella” March 10-12 in the middle school auditorium.
The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and 3 p.m. March 12.
Art talk features Bucknell alumni
LEWISBURG — Three Bucknell University graduates will share their perspectives on current issues in art during an upcoming talk.
Doreen Bolger, retired museum director, Bridgette Mayer, Philadelphia gallery owner and Le’Andra LeSeur, multimedia artist, will participate in the Samek Distinguished Lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Gallery Theatre, Elaine Langone Center (Room 301) on the Bucknell University campus. Panel is from the classes of 1971, 1996 and 2010 respectively.
Bolger worked for 50 years as a curator and administrator in the museum field and retired in 2017 after 17 years as director of the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA),
Mayer is the author of three books and is an art dealer and consultant with locations in Philadelphia and Orlando. The Bridgette Mayer Gallery opened in 2001 and has been featured on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360.
LeSeur is an artist working primarily with video, installation, photography, painting and performance.
Samek Art Museum Director Rick Rinehart will serve as moderator. A reception in the Samek Art Museum Campus Gallery will follow the event which is open to the public at no charge.
Contact Tiffany Demmon, Samek Art Museum public programs and outreach manager, at 570-577-3981, or tiffany.demmon@bucknell.edu for more information.
Trio Ghidorah to perform at Bloomsburg University
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will host Trio Ghidorah — consisting of guitarists Ken Luk, Bernardo Marcondes and Erik Gibelyou — at 7:30 tonight in Carver Hall, K.S. Gross Auditorium.
The performance is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
The concert at Bloomsburg University will include music from the classical canon, contemporary works, and Latin American music.
All three artists will also give a masterclass with music students at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Haas Center for the Arts, room 166. These are also free and open to the public.
The event is funded by a Curricular Enhancement award from the College of Liberal Arts.
