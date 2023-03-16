HARRISBURG — Legislators serving Union, Snyder and Lycoming counties on Thursday announced several million dollars with of funding being awarded throughout their districts.
The Gregg Township Municipal Authority in Union County has been awarded $650,000 for upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23)
Yaw joined with Reps. Jamie Flick (R-23) and Joe Hamm (R-85) in announcing the awarding of more than $2.5 million in state grants throughout their districts. The announcement was made following a Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA).
“The Gregg Township Municipal Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant currently serves 221 residential customers, 18 commercial businesses, and the Federal Correctional Complex Allenwood, with significant growth anticipated in the coming years," Flick said.
In Lycoming County, funding was also announced for the following projects:
• Hughesville-Wolf Township Joint Municipal Authority, $760,000, to replace a sewer gravity main located in Wolf Township.
• Jersey Shore Area Joint Water Authority, $242,000, for upgrades to its water treatment plant in Jersey Shore Borough.
• West Branch Regional Authority, $679,753 for a sewer collection system extension in Clinton Township.
Separately, Hamm announced that a $1 million grant for Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company’s building construction project has been secured.
“This grant will allow Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company to make some much-needed upgrades to their 30-year-old fire station," Hamm said. "As recruiting volunteers becomes tougher, I applaud Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company for their College Live-In program and making sure that when residents dial 911, they receive help quickly.”
Currently there are three emergency service agencies serving 10 municipalities operating out of the existing station: Williamsport Bureau of Fire, Susquehanna Regional EMS and the township’s volunteer fire company members. This funding will be used to modify the fire station facilities to accommodate the current operational needs and enhance the facility for future recruitment and retention of essential volunteers.
Project upgrades will consist of the construction of dormitory-style bunk rooms, separating the kitchen and lounge areas to accommodate all the functional groups providing services, upgrading the office and administrative areas, and upgrading the bathroom and shower facilities.
In Snyder County, Rep. David Rowe (R-85) and Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27 announced the awarding of $258,000 to Perry Township, for upgrades to an existing wastewater treatment plant.
The project will update the aged facility, correct ongoing system failures, and address challenges to comply with standards. Funds will be used for engineering and administrative costs.
Separately, Schlegel-Culver announced the awarding of more than $2 million in state grant funding in her district.
One project was approved in Columbia County. Catawissa Borough has been awarded $100,000 for the remediation of an aeration tank at the Catawissa wastewater treatment plant.
Northumberland County communities will benefit from seven grants totaling more than $1.2 million
Herndon Borough Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority will receive $100,000 to replace the water distribution main along Route 147 in Herndon Borough. Lower Mahanoy Township Municipal Authority has been awarded nearly $440,000 to upgrade the water system in the township.
Milton Borough will receive $165,000 to purchase a truck and backhoe for its public works department. The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority was awarded $100,000 to construct an equipment storage building at its Coal Township facility. The City of Sunbury will receive $100,000 to assist with replacing a fire truck for East End Fire Company No. 1. Sunbury City also was awarded $100,000 to assist with the purchase a ladder truck for the Americus Hose Company. The city will receive more than $240,000 to support the Packer Street improvement project.
West Chillisquaque Township will receive $425,000 to construct turning lanes and install a traffic signal along Route 45.
In Snyder County, Selinsgrove Borough will receive $100,000 to help purchase a ladder truck for Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company.
