LEWISBURG — Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock heard arguments Monday from attorneys representing partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
The partners, Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT), have been at odds over portions of the 2011 intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which formed the department. Specifically, over parts of the IGA which determine how much money each partner contributes and how it is done.
Lewisburg sought a declaratory judgment, an interpretation of the agreement, and named EBT and the BVRPD commission as defendants. EBT has also made motions which have included a renewed request for an interpretation via judgment.
Both sides have hired outside help with expertise in contract law as the dispute has progressed.
Anthony Gabriel, attorney for the borough, referred to a funding formula which the parties discussed before the IGA was signed. The “pre-merger agreement” called for the Lewisburg municipal contribution to be 48%, while EBT was to put in 52%. He noted that EBT unilaterally began contributing less about five years ago.
Ronald Finck, attorney for EBT, said the township was merely following the IGA. The section which he said allowed for each partner to determine and pay for PPU (police protection units) as projected from year to year was clear.
Hudock asked both sides what they sought as the session was wrapping up.
Gabriel said the borough sought a return to the way the IGA was implemented for its first five years, that is a return to the “standing agreement” for municipal funding as practiced through the end of 2016.
“It is subject to further agreement between the parties,” Gabriel said. “That is the proper interpretation. Therefore, that governs so long as we are operating under this version of the IGA and this version of Exhibit C to include the period going backwards and the period we are in right now.”
Finck, on behalf of EBT, said the 2011 agreement permits either municipality to request the amount of PPU they need in any given year.
“If it was intended that (EBT) was to pay 52% of the costs from now until in perpetuity, and Lewisburg Borough was to pay 48% of the costs, why wouldn’t the agreement just say that?” Finck asked. “That certainly could have been expressed very simply. It doesn’t. It says ‘a formula.’”
The funding calculation in the 2011 agreement was “hypothetical,” Finck maintained, and was made at a time before the regional department existed.
It was noted that he IGA may be revised if agreed upon by participating entities.
The session on Monday listed as “argument” in the county court schedule. The matter could still be subject of a trial. Hudock said he would take what was argued under advisement and make a determination.
Lewisburg and EBT representatives recently agreed to meet to discuss the IGA at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. after the township agreed to a borough request to put disputed commission funds in an escrow account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.