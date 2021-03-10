MIFFLINBURG — Representatives of a new, local community college asked for a favor Tuesday night.
Executive Director Lenaire Ahlum and John Shipman, vice president of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP), asked for support from Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
The request was not financial, they explained, but rather for help in convincing commissioners that county economic support of the project would be money well spent. Their presentation was during the superintendent’s segment of the online board meeting.
The proposed two-year college would primarily serve four counties. Associates degrees offered could serve as additional college prep, vocational training for traditional college age or non-traditional students.
The SVCEP hoped to make presentations to commissioners in each county. Resolutions of county support, which could be 10-year propositions, could involve a property tax millage increase and commitment of funds to the project.
Shipman projected Union County’s share of college costs would be $1.14 per month per month per capita, or about $240,000 per budget year. It equalled about one half of one mill of property tax revenue.
Ahlum projected an opening in 2023 or 2024 and the college could be self-reliant in 2.9 years. She stressed a local community college could help fill an ongoing gap between the number of skilled jobs available and the number of skilled employees available to fill them
A director asked if a college campus would need to be built. Shipman said a main hub would likely be located in leased space near the junction of the west and main branches of the Susquehanna River. Other space would be leased in various sites in the counties served.
