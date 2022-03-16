LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau (SRVVB) is gearing up to celebrate Backyard Tourism Week (BTW), Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6.
BTW will be dedicated to promoting attractions, restaurants, shops and amenities in the region to area residents. Recent census data estimated 139,000 backyard tourists within Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Moreover, there are 3.8 million residents within a 50-mile radius of our region.
These consumers are just a short drive away enabling them to support area businesses regularly. While many visitors bureaus opt not to market to locals, the team at the SRVVB regularly reaches out to these consumers and honors them each year with BTW.
Leading up to and throughout BTW, the SRVVB encourages backyard tourists to learn more about communities and member marketing partners. The SRVVB is also working to create several themed days including Whoopie Pie Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Food Truck Friday.
A drawing of products and gift certificates from marketing partners will also be part of BTW. Prize donors will be promoted through via the SRVVB website and social media prior to and during BTW. A list of available prizes will be posted at VisitCentralPA.org.
Donation of an item or a gift certificate to celebrate BTW will be welcome. Contact Judy at Judy@VisitCentralPA.org or phone 570-524-7234 by Friday, April 15th with donation information.
Donations need to be received by Friday, April 22nd.
