MIFFLINBURG — The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish has announced its schedule of holiday services.
The following will be held:
• Christmas Eve: 4 p.m., Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13675 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont; and 7 and 10 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Christmas Day: 9:30 a.m. at Christ's United Lutheran Church.
• New Year's Day: 9:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
