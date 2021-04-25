MILTON — The new ticket booths are taking shape as part of a $14.1 million project to renovate the Milton Area School District’s athletic stadium and to build a new wellness facility at the rear of the high school.
Jeff Hoffman, director of facilities, provided a summary of work completed over the past week.
Hoffman said the new ticket booths have been framed. In addition, the layout for the new concession stand has been completed, with footers being poured.
Foundation work on the new stadium and athletic addition is expected to take place in the week ahead. Electrical and fiber conduits are also to be installed, running east and west across the field.
Hoffman also reported meeting with turf and scoreboard representatives to discuss the preliminary schedule for installation of the turf and scoreboards.
In addition, he said a new gas line has been installed from the parking lot curb to the building. A sewer main has been tied into an existing man hole in the school’s parking lot.
Those lines were installed in response to several issues Jeff Brophy, renovation project manager from SitelogIQ, reported during a school board committee session held recently.
At the time, Brophy sad contractors doing earthwork came across utility lines which weren’t in the plans. An 8-inch water main was uncovered, along with a sanitary line and electric lines.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said during the committee meet that the district carried out all of the appropriate pre-construction studies, and the lines were not uncovered in those studies.
Brett Hosterman, chair of the Facilities Committee, said the project budget included addressing the potential discovery of unidentified utility lines.
The stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season.
The 18,495-square-foot wellness facility is expected to be completed at a later time.
The Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million project to build a new elementary school on the grounds of its high school/middle school complex is also moving forward. The project also includes renovations to Warrior Run’s athletic stadium.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said in a summary that the “layout and stakeout” for the new building is scheduled to begin Monday, May 3.
Over the past week, Hack said contractors started stripping topsoil at the site of the building pad.
Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
