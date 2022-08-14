Milton man killed in motorcycle crash

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Milton man died after the motorcycle he was driving went of the roadway late Thursday night in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Anthony Snyder, 40, was killed when the 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX 103 he was driving went off of Mount Zion Road as it traveled around a curve at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The cycle then struck a ditch, causing Snyder to be thrown from it.
