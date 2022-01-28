MIDDLEBURG — Free manure management plan (MMP) workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) offices, 1-541 Route 522, Middleburg.
Farmers, livestock owners and horse operators will be shown the basics of writing an MMP which will meet current state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) standards. An MMP an is required by any person who raises or boards animals, produces or receives animal manure regardless of animal type or number.
The SCCD encourages animal operations to start working on plans as soon as possible. Use of PAOneStop, a web-based mapping site used to create MMP, is also planned.
Registration is requested by calling Barry Spangler, ag conservation technician, by Friday, March 18 at 570-837-3000.
