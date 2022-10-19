State Police at Milton Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Danville woman reported the theft of $7 from a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Danville woman reported the theft of $7 from a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.
The incident was reported at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 5 along Bogart Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — James Henry, 47, and Loren Norman, 57, both of Danville, were charged after troopers said one of the men allegedly gave his prescription narcotic to the other.
The incident occurred Oct. 11 at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9 p.m. Oct. 4 along Route 104, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Focus driven by James Howenstein, 44, of Middleburg, traveled around a corner and struck a tree which had fallen onto the roadway.
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:57 p.m. Oct. 2 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2000 Ford Escort driven by Dwaine Gauger Jr., 20, of Millmont, traveled off the roadway and struck a guide rail. Gauger was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Christine Hackenberg, 57, of Middleburg, reported the rear windshield of her 2015 Ford Explorer being broken.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9:10 a.m. Oct. 3 at 1057 Hartman Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Winfield man reported damage to a mailbox, valued at $100.
The incident occurred between 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and midnight Oct. 8 along Broadway Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Landon Snyder, 33, of Penns Creek, was charged after troopers said he called a 24-year-old Middleburg woman multiple times for no legitimate reason.
The incident occurred Oct. 13 along West Ridge Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Middleburg boy was charged after troopers said he made physical contact with a 43-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The incident occurred at 10 p.m. Oct. 11 along Old 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.