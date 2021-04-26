HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed 5,043 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 1,136,057 since March 2020.
There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16-22 stood at 8.6%.
There were 5 new deaths reported statewide over the last two days.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 47.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered 8,043,744 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 26.
• 3,200,270 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 96,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.
• 1,914,947 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
• 5,115,217 people have received at least their first dose.
This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1:
• 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
• 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,821 cases (343 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,419 cases (274 deaths)
• Union County, 4,427 cases (86 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,700 cases (83 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,780 cases (63 deaths)
