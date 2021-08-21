MILTON — Dr. John McWilliams believes a 1968 edition of The Milton Standard presents an interesting and accurate juxtaposition between life in small-town America and events taking place around the world at that time.
He examines that topic in a book he authored, "The 1960s Cultural Revolution, Second Edition," which was recently released by publisher ABC-CLIO.
"I was asked to write the original (edition of the book) in 2000," McWilliams said.
The book, he explained, is one in a series by various authors examining the history which unfolded in numerous decades.
McWilliams, a Pennsylvania State University adjunct instructor, said the book is primarily designed to be used in the high school and college academic settings.
A 1966 graduate of the Milton Area High School, McWilliams has worked for Penn State for 25 years. He has primarily taught history, social studies and sociology classes. Prior to his work at the university, McWilliams taught high school classes for 10 years.
When he was initially asked by the publisher to craft an updated version of his book on the 1960s, McWilliams thought it would be a relatively simple task.
"I looked at the original, I thought 'I'll smooth it out,'" he recalled. "I started reading it, I felt more uncomfortable with what I wrote 20 years ago."
As a result, McWilliams rewrote much of the book, adding three chapters.
His decision to rewrite was largely influenced by meeting several times throughout the year with a group of his fellow Milton classmates.
"Since our 50th high school class reunion, in 2016, we've gotten together several times, three, four times a year," McWilliams shared. "Our group members had very different experiences."
Two of McWilliams friends served in Vietnam, four others were also in the military.
"We have very different perspectives, different experiences in that era," he said.
As a way to personalize the book, McWilliams touched on some of his own experiences from the 1960s.
In the summer of 1968, while waiting to transfer from one college to another college, McWilliams' educational draft deferment expired.
"In the summer of 1968, I was eligible for the draft," McWilliams recounted. "I was 19 years old at the time."
He was called to report for testing to further determine if he was eligible to be drafted.
"That was the height of the war," McWilliams said. "We had a half-million troops in Vietnam."
He ended up being given a temporary deferment, and didn't realize until years later how his life would've drastically changed had he been drafted.
While conducting research for the revised version of his book, McWilliams came across a June 4, 1968, edition of The Milton Standard, a forerunner of The Standard-Journal.
His wife, Polly, was featured in a front-page article on the Milton Area High School's commencement ceremony. She was one of the student speakers during the ceremony.
In his book, McWilliams describes that edition of the newspaper as being "representative of small-town dailies across the United States."
The commencement ceremony article noted that "apathy" was the theme addressed by speakers.
"This was in an era of nothing but social activism," McWilliams said. "That was indicative of my small-town life in Milton."
He said the references to Milton in the book, in contrast to so many things happening around the world, exemplify what was taking place in the 1960s across the nation.
"This wasn't unique to Milton," McWilliams said. "I just happened to have a Milton newspaper, and it was my hometown."
While his book focuses on many topics related to the 1960s, McWilliams said the Vietnam War and music of the era is a major focus.
"Aside from the Civil War in the 1860s or World War II in the 1940s, (the 1960s were) the busiest decade in American History," he said. "There was something (happening) all the time. You can look at it politically, socially."
McWilliams drew from a variety of sources for his book, including works written by fellow academic colleagues. He also used past New York Times articles.
"The 1960s Cultural Revolution, Second Edition" is available for purchase on Amazon.
McWilliams is currently working on a proposal for another book which would focus on the political and social history of drug use, and policy, in the United States.
