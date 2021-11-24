WATSONTOWN — The Borough of Watsontown has been granted $32,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the establishment of a pump-track skate park in the memorial park.
Jay Jarrett, borough manager, said the borough was notified Friday that the grant application has been approved.
Next, he said the borough will be receiving a contract it must sign before the money is released. Jarrett is hopeful the funds will be in place, and the track will be installed by the spring.
“There’s always a match with DCED, it’s a 15% match,” Jarrett said, noting the project has a $37,000 price tag.
“The plan, at this point, is (to place it) where the pool used to be,” Jarrett said. “It’s a pretty open area.”
He noted that the farmer’s market, held Saturdays in the spring through the fall in area of the former pool, will likely be moved to the area of the canal boat pavilion.
Jarrett described the track as having banked turns, which can be used by individuals on skateboards or bikes.
“It’s not easily taken apart, but it can be taken apart in the event of high water,” he said, of the track. “It’s not something we’re going to, hopefully, do very often.”
He said the track is designed so it can be expanded.
“If it proves to be popular, we can add to it as the years go on,” Jarrett said. “We can change the configuration.”
He noted the grant application was supported by Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
