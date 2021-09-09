MILTON — The Milton Lions Club has announced that Tridaija Lisimba Alvarez will represent the club in the Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant, to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
Lisimba Alvarez 17 years old and was raised in Milton. She is a senior at the Milton area high school, and has three brothers and sisters.
She has sung at many venues, including a Christmas tree lighting in Milton. She teaches gymnastics three times per week, to students age 2 through 10.
Her advisor is Dorinda Young.
