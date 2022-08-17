LEWISBURG — The Weis Center’s 2022-2023 lineup includes a diverse schedule of 24 live performances that include world music, classical music, Americana and roots music, modern dance and world dance, jazz and family friendly performances. All performances take place at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tickets for season performances will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, by calling 570-577-1000, online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or in-person 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Campus Box Office’s location in the Weis Center Atrium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.