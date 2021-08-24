HARRISBURG — As the state sees thousands of new cases of COVID-19 added each day, the five-county area has seen an uptick in cases as well.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 increased by 112 from Aug. 16-23, according to date released by the Pa. Department of Health (DOH). In Northumberland County, confirmed new cases rose by 115. In Snyder County, 51 new cases were added. Union County saw cases rise by 40 and Montour by nine.
Two new deaths were reported over those seven days, one each in Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
Updated vaccination numbers were also posted by the DOH. In Northumberland County, 41,631 residents are fully vaccinated. In Lycoming County, fully vaccinated residents total 46,847. In Union County, 17,765 are fully vaccinated, in Snyder County, 13,947 and in Montour County, 11,424.
Confirmed, new cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,339 cases (301 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,874 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,554 cases (366 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,932 cases (86 deaths)
• Union County, 4,762 cases (90 deaths)
