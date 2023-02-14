LEWISBURG — Love stories endure because they remind us of the many ways it is possible to find the people that enrich our lives and make us feel at home in the world.
James Bond’s own love story began before he even knew it had.
“I met Fania when I was 10 and she was 11 on a mission trip when we were kids,” Bond said, while recalling his early participation in a church mission trip to Honduras. “My dad’s a pastor and her mom was a Bible study leader at her church who also spoke English and Spanish, so she was our dad’s translator.
“It’s kind of funny,” he continued. “The first time I ever met her I didn’t realize she was our translator’s daughter. I thought she was actually just an orphan, like the only orphan that spoke English.”
His is not a story of love at first sight, but of unhurried progression. After that first trip to Honduras, the two did not see each other again until they were young teens. Once more, Bond returned home while Fania remained in Honduras. It was only later, in college, that they reconnected again on another mission trip.
“We didn’t see each other for a long time,” Bond said. “I think we were 20. I went down on our last mission trip to Honduras. I was in college. She was in college. She was studying medicine at the National University there and I was going to Oral Roberts in Oklahoma.”
He hadn’t spoken to her in about five years, but there was obviously something that had changed in that time.
“I saw her that first night and I turned to my brother and I said ‘you know, I’m gonna marry this girl,’” Bond said.
The certainty in his voice made his brother laugh, but Bond was serious. More than that, he was in love.
“I don’t think she thought much of me at first. But I tried to turn on the charm as much as I could,” Bond said. “The last day of our trip, I told her I really liked her and said I’d like to have a long-distance relationship with her.”
It would be easy enough to say that the rest was history. After all, James and Fania Bond are going to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in May. They share three kids and a house in Lewisburg.
They just took an eight-day trip to Italy, where they toured the cities of Milan, Venice, Tuscany and Orero, where Bond’s mother’s family is originally from.
His father, also named James Bond, is the pastor at Revival Tabernacle church of Watsontown. Mother Jilline is also a pastor there.
James and Fainia Bond’s love story has been through some trials and tribulations, particularly when it came to navigating the hurdles of the immigration process.
“When she came here none of the schools would accept her credits, so she kind of had to start over,” Bond said. “It’s very frustrating because she was two years away from graduating med school down there. That was tough for her. It was a difficult thing because she always wanted to be a physician.”
Technically, Fania was unable to even start attending school until she received her green card, a process that took three years. Per the stipulations of the fiancé visa they had applied for, they were also on a tight timeline to get married.
“Once she was in the country we had 90 days to get married,” Bond said.
Luckily, they had a strong support system in their family and their church, so they were able to plan the details of the wedding in advance.
“We both have a beautiful life together, and it’s been challenging in some regards due to immigration and having all of those extra hurdles to jump over,” Bond said. “But she’s a citizen now. She’s a fantastic wife and a fantastic mother.”
Fania was also able to attend Luzerne County Community College and pursue her desire to work in medicine. Now she’s a nurse for Geisinger, where Bond also works.
In some ways, the pieces have been slowly but steadily falling into the place for the Bonds, and not just James and Fania. In a rather serendipitous turn of events, James’ brother Jamison ended up falling in love with Fania’s sister, Camille.
“When we were having our firstborn son, my wife’s family came up from Honduras and her sister came with them. They spent about a month here with us while we were waiting for our firstborn son James to be born,” James Bond said. “They hung out a lot and something must have sparked while we were delivering the baby.”
Jamison and Camille ended up marrying nearly five years ago and had their first child in July.
After nearly a decade of living apart from their daughters, Fania and Camille’s parents — Dennis and Fania Osorio — have also recently made the transition from Honduras to Pennsylvania.
“(My wife Fania) did the paperwork and got her parents over here two or three months ago,” James Bond said. “They got an apartment, they got cars, and they got jobs, so they’re rockin’ and rollin’. It was nine years of them not being close, so having them here is great.”
In the 1993 film “Sleepless in Seattle,” what is considered by many to be a seminal text in the love story canon, Tom Hanks’ character famously describes love as a kind of “coming home.” That sentiment strikes a new kind of resonance in the case of the Bonds. Even James’ sister, Janna, moved back home a few years ago after being in Oklahoma.
“We’re all local now and we get to grow in the community we grew up in,” Bond said. “It really is the dream.”
With the approach of Valentine’s Day, people everywhere are offered an opportunity to reflect on the love in their lives, the kind they have and the kind they hope to one day discover. For Bond, it’s a day that commemorates what has been, honors what is, and dreams about what could be.
“It’s not about how many chocolates you buy or how many cards you get or what kind of gifts. Valentine’s Day is about spending it with the one you love,” Bond said. “For me, it is a reminder of just how blessed I am and how lucky I am to have my wife. Spending time with her is what I want to do for the rest of my life. Everyday I want it to be like Valentine’s Day in our relationship.”
As much as it is a holiday for romance and love, Valentine’s Day is also, of course, just a single day. It ends like any other. There are still 364 other days in a year. Love must exist in other forms than the purely celebratory. For Bond, love exists both in the divine and in the small acts of daily life.
“Love for me is first something that is given to us from God. It’s a gift from God,” Bond said. “Me showing love to my wife is not materialistic. It’s me sacrificing something for her each day.”
