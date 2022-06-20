MIFFLINBURG — The sixth "Celebration at the Farm" will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Noll-Spangler Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
The day at the National Historic Farm is offered at no charge to the public. Its stone house was built in 1802.
Self-guided tours around the grounds will allow visitors to step back in time. Heritage craftspeople will be on hand to explain and demonstrate the chores that were part of life in the 1800’s.
Organizers noted doing laundry was once an all-day affair, water for watching, cooking and drinking had to be carried from an outdoor well and cooking required building a fire. The day will be dedicated to how household duties and chores were once done.
Rope making, laundry and open-fire cooking will be demonstrated. Also this year, Robert Marut will portray a Civil War doctor and showcase the accessories that the work needed.
Schedule of events:
• 10 a.m. Fiddler Beverley Conrad performs
• 11 a.m. The Country Twirlers, an energy-packed square-dance group, will perform and encourage audience participation.
• Noon in the meadow, Mark Wehr leads a muzzle-loader demonstration.
• 12:30 p.m. Heather Hibbs, history buff and owner of Treadle Treasures, will host a presentation titled "Grannies Panties."
• 1 p.m. Bernie Schmader will share Native American lore.
• 2 p.m. Hibbs returns with a "What is It?" presentation, introducing the audience to historical items.
• 3 p.m. The Fuller Family Singers present a mix of of gospel and bluegrass music with a country flair.
Visit www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com for more information.
