BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Department of Nursing has earned reaccreditation for its Bachelors of Science, Masters of Science and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for 10 years, ending June 30, 2032.
The programs were considered by the board using the CCNE Standards for Accreditation of Baccalaureate and Graduate Nursing Programs.
In April, the board determined that the BU programs met all four accreditation standards and determined no compliance concerns regarding the key elements.
Bloomsburg first earned CCNE accreditation in 2002 and was renewed in 2012, thereby granting Bloomsburg University's Department of Nursing 30 years of continuous accreditation with no deficiencies during that period.
