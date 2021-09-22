LEWISBURG — Ward 1 Representative Michael Derman, also borough Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Service representative, told Lewisburg Borough Council members Tuesday evening that an architectural firm has made a proposal to look over William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) facilities.
Derman said they would evaluate the Buffalo Road building with an eye toward long-considered improvements.
Derman said the Bucknell University facilities department has also been contacted for a courtesy walk through. To date, he said there have been improvements to the phone system and a bid has been put out for improved lighting. Preliminary 2022 budget discussions for the fire and emergency service would continue Thursday evening.
WCEC Chief Jamie Blount was excused from the in-person meeting, having reported an increase in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases transported by the company’s EMS crews in recent weeks.
Council approved street projects for 2022, to be paid for out of general, refuse, liquid fuels or American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
They included improvement of St. Louis Street from Dale Alley to the GreenSpace Center entrance, Logan Avenue from Ikeler Street to its terminus and Peach Tree Alley from St. John Street to St. Mary Street.
Matlack Avenue from Ikeler Street to Pennsylvania Street was also set for improvement in 2022 as well as Plum Tree Alley from St. John Street to St. Anthony Street.
Stormwater management improvements on St. Anthony Street from North Front Street to Ogren Alley will also be taken on as well as stormwater management improvements along Chestnut Tree Alley between St. John Street and Cherry Alley.
Stormwater and “green infrastructure” improvements were also approved for an “unopened, unnamed alley west of Spruce Street.”
Ward 2 Representative Jordi Comas said the Public Works Department was using a form of analytics to more efficiently determine which streets get the most use and need the most attention. He noted the projects chosen for 2022 improvement all rated highly in need of work.
Council also approved a motion which will require the developer of a property at St. Catherine and South Front streets to plant street trees, tree lawns and install sidewalks.
Barricades will soon go up at a remnant of South Fifth Street from St. George Street to Limestone Run as council approved its closure. Safety concerns were the primary reason, mostly due to the poor condition of the stub roadway, but it was also observed that the roadway does not lead to anything.
Historical Architecture and Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness were approved for Jeremy Schwartz and Kerry Richmond (226 South Fourth St., windows), Alan and Tina Zeigler (41 and 45 North Front St., roof shingles), David Della Pietra (512 Market St., Rail Trail Cafe sign) and Scott Stieler (111 South Sixth St., fence).
Council approved a request from Susan Kauffman of Black Dog Jewelers to use the Lewisburg “tri-globe” street light image in a jewelry design. The popular motif was used by Wolf’s Jewelers until they closed earlier this year.
The meeting concluded with speculation about the best course citizens may follow to make observations, ask questions or make a complaint about the Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD).
Representative David Heayn of Ward 3 said it wasn’t clear what the process was. Though the BVRPD has a commission and meetings which encourage public comment, Heayn said citizens do not generally follow through to the commission. Having a council member follow through with one of the borough’s representatives to the commission was among the recommendations.
Comas added that if an individual feels the police have not done their job or not been professional there is a complaint form on the department website. However, reporting a problem to the same department which may be responsible could engender mistrust. Mediation, he added, could be a proactive solution in common but potentially dicey situations including landlord-tenant and neighbor-to-neighbor disputes.
Representatives George Bothelo and Bina Bilenky Trahan were absent from the Tuesday night council meeting.
