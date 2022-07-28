HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) to mandate responsible use of fertilizer through updated application standards has been signed into law.

“Developed areas, and the turf associated with them, are a growing source of nutrient pollution to our waters,” Yaw said. “These standards, which are consistent with standards enacted in neighboring states, acknowledge that we all have a part in reducing pollution and meeting our clean water goals while maintaining healthy lawns.”

