Northumberland County Sentences
• Keyshla Pagan-Caldero, 31, of Northumberland, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Rafael M. Kuilan, 25, of Milton, time served (72 days) to 23 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for riot.
Watsontown Police Department Possession/warrants
WATSONTOWN — Police arrested a pair of men on several charges following a traffic stop at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 28 in the parking lot of Watson Inn, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Michael Hoffman Jr., 38, of Florida, was allegedly found to be wanted in Cambria County and jailed in Northumberland County. Samuel Stewart III, 45, of Watsontown, was allegedly wanted on a warrant out of Montgomery County and jailed in Northumberland County.
Hoffman was allegedly found in possession of prescription medication which was not prescribed to him. He was also in possession of two hypodermic needles, police noted, and charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended and driving without a license.
Stewart was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A pair of Union County women sustained injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 29 along Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Police said Paige L. Curry, 50, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2016 Cadillac ATS which pulled in front of a northbound 2016 Kia Sorento driven by Walter D. Neitz, 83, of Lewisburg. Curry sustained an unspecified injury and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. A passenger in the Kia, Carolyn E. Neitz, 83, was also transported by ambulance to Evangelical with an unspecified injury.
Curry will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman escaped injury when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck an embankment at 1:09 p.m. Jan. 29 along Eighth Street Drive at Merrill Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Amanda D. Rodriguez, 38, was traveling east in a 2014 Jeep Compass which went off the south shoulder and into an embankment. Rodriguez was belted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Montandon woman escaped injury when her vehicle hit ice, struck a snow bank and overturned at 8:52 a.m. Jan. 29 along I-80 eastbound, west of White Deer Pike, Lewis Township, Union County.
Harmony J. Gordon, 42, was traveling east in a 2008 Subaru Impreza when it drifted from the right lane and hit ice roadside, police reported. The vehicle went out of control and struck the snow bank. Gordon was belted. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after he allegedly fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 12:06 p.m. Jan. 29 along Route 304, west of Stein Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Joshua Super-Scretching, 29, was allegedly traveling east at a high rate of speed in a 2002 Buick when the vehicle went out of control, left the north shoulder and crashed into a tree and barn. Super-Scretching was not injured, police noted.
Theft
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — A 12-year-old Danville boy has been charged with stealing four egg-laying chickens from a 36-year-old Danville woman’s property.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:27 p.m. Jan. 27 along Columbia Hill Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County. Troopers said the boy admitted to taking the chickens, as well as three bunnies and five other chickens on other occasions.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged scam that deprived a resident of $500.
The incident was reported at 10:14 a.m. Jan. 18 along Margargle Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old New Berlin man sustained a possible injury and is under investigation for DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 104, north of Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Cadillac Deville driven by Jeffrey S. Bowers was traveling north when it swerved to avoid a deer and went off the roadway to the east. Police said Bowers had been driving prior to the crash. The investigation is ongoing. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg woman sustained what police said was a suspected minor injury when her vehicle slid on a snowy roadway and struck a utility pole at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 29 along Route 204, west of Salem Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Sue E. Iddings, 75, was traveling south in a 2019 Infiniti QX80 which went out of control and off the west side of the roadway where it struck a utility pole, then crossed over the roadway and ended up in a field, police reported. Iddings was belted and sustained what police said was a minor injury, however she was not transported by emergency personnel.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Suspicious person, 6:43 p.m., South Third Street; intoxicated person, 8:21 p.m, South Water Street; assist police agency, State Police at Selinsgrove; noise complaint, 10:09 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
Union County Divorces granted
• Nichole L. Pirraglia, Anthony D. Pirraglia, 16 years
• Mark Duane Garza, Maria Amalia Garza, 23 years
• Melissa L. Lytle, Melissa A. Lytle, 7 years
• Phyliss Heiss, Max Heiss, 46 years
Marriage licenses
• Brandi Farbiarz, 36, Lewisburg; Paul John Holland, 39, Lewisburg
• Mark Dewayne Gordy, 35, Danville; Cora Kristine Hartman, 36, Danville
• Tyler David Grove, 28, Millmont; Taylor Marie Harvey, 25, Millmont
• Cheyenne Arielle Moll, 29, New Columbia; Gunnar Ray Peterson, 29, New Columbia
• Kenneth Andrew Guthridge, 57, Lewisburg; Pamela Jo Borter, 53, Lewisburg
• Sierra Lee Renn, 27, Sunbury; Andrew Jonathan Conrad, 29, Sunbury
Deed transfers
• Walnut Buildings LLC, Timothy N. Turner member, Vito Mazzamuto member, Filippo Mazzamuto member to Lewisburg Borough, property in Lewisburg, storm water facilities maintenance agreement, no cash consideration.
• Lewisburg Borough to Walnut Buildings, property in Lewisburg, improvement guarantee, no cash consideration.
• Frederick A. Ressler to Song Chen, Xiyun Liu, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• US Bank National Association trust by attorney, RMAC trust series 2016 CTT by attorney, Rushnoire Loan Management Services LLC attorney to Hand Up Foundation Inc., property in White Deer Township, $61,000.
• Daniel J. Doskocil, Leilani S. Doskocil to John E. Driver, Patricia L. Driver, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Ann C. Miller to John C. Erdley, Linda A. Erdley, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Preston R. Boop, Wanda J. Boop to Lance D. Miller, Katrina M. Knisely, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Old Town Apartments LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Callahan Holdings LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Charles W. Lilley, Jacqueline D. Lilley to Samuel L. Wise II, Amber N. Wise, property in Buffalo Township, right-of-way, no cash consideration.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Seth G. Neuhauser, Cathy L. Neuhauser, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Floyd R. Weaver, Pauline Joy Weaver to Travis J. Peachey, Judith Peachey, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven A. Romano, Kasi A. Romano to Stephen A. Welsh, Donna A. Welsh, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Deana M. Arnold, John M. Arnold, Carol A. Stahl, Wayne Stahl, Jeanette H. Kindrew, Michael Kindrew to Vernon R. Martin, Norma B. Martin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• LJS Real Estate Co LLC to Bryan M. Steinbacher, Angela Kay Getz, property in Gregg Township, $165,000.
• Brent Beadle, Kelly Beadle to Gunnel C. Leddington, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Social Club to Citizens’ Electric Company, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• WRT Realty Co to Citizens’ Electric Company, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Daniel Olivero, Linny M. Olivero to Brent A. Beadle, Kelly N. Beadle, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Carolyn K. Stamm, Leroy and Carolyn Stamm living trust, Leroy M. Stamm living trust, Carolyn K. Stamm living trust to Jamie Heimbach, Ronald Heimbach, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Thiago Serra Azevedo Silva, Sabrina Harris, Sabrina Harris Agostini to Thiago Serra Azevedo Silva, Sabrina Harris Agostini, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brianne L. Croteau, Gretchen A. Croteau to Richard D. Kreitzer, Leighann Kreitzer, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Elmer L. Hyde Jr., Linda S. Hyde to Matthew Martin, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Richard D. Kreitzer, Leighann Kreitzer, Leighann English to Lauren Menezes, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jennifer Gross, Jennifer Ward, Henry L. Ikeler to Jennifer Gross, Michael Gross, property in East Buffalo Township, $10.
• Matthew D. Bogar, Judy L. Bogar to Wouter P. Popelier, Michael K. Ditmer, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Bruce M. Wilkins executor, Ardith E. Wilkins estate to Ronald M. Kouf, Linda M. Kouf, property in Gregg Township, $148,900.
