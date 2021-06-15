Shooting victim was attorney, musician

WATSONTOWN — The 70-year-old Watsontown man who was killed in Friday’s police-involved shooting along Route 44 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, was a retired attorney with a passion for Celtic music.
According to the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board website, William Kradlak Jr. was a retired attorney, who had been admitted into practice in 1984.
Media reports indicate Kradlak worked as an assistant district attorney in Lycoming County. Reports indicate he accidentally shot himself June 11, 1986, while working at the Lycoming County Courthouse.
Kradlak was quoted at the time in The (Harrisburg) Patriot-News as stating a 9mm pistol, which he did not know was loaded, discharged while he was handling it.
Multiple social media and other online posts indicate Kradlak was also a musician and ham-radio operator.
The Standard-Journal featured Kradlak in May 2011, prior to his performance playing the bagpipes during the Milton Cultural Festival.
“I play in a Celtic band, the MacAlum Celtic Band,” Kradlak said, at the time. “A number of years ago I got involved in playing Celtic music and fell in love with playing the bagpipes. Now, I own three sets of bagpipes.”
At the time, Kradlak said he was still learning to play the bagpipes.
“I play many instruments, guitar, bass, fiddle, recorders, hand percussion,” he said. “The hardest thing in the world (to learn) is the bagpipes.”
Kradlak described the bagpipes as a “meditative instrument.”
“Certainly, it’s a popular misconception to disdain the bagpipes,” he said. “They are a wonderful instrument. They are part of a world culture.”
Kradlak said, in the article, that he started playing music when he was 12.
A profile of Kradlak on the website bandmix.com notes he was a singer and songwriter who specialized in classic rock, country, Celtic music and rock.
The site also features a video of Kradlak — nicknamed Will “The Fiddler” — playing the fiddle in 2009 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The website city-data.com identifies Kradlak as ham radio operator KC3LVF. He was granted a 10-year license July 19, 2018.
