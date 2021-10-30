WILLIAMSPORT — The Financial Aid Office at Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering its resources to help current and future college students and their families complete the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. (FSFA).
Colleges and universities require the FAFSA to determine student eligibility for federal and state grants, federal loans and some scholarships. Penn College will be hosting two free FAFSA completion sessions to aid the online application process.
The sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in room 202 of the college’s Madigan Library. One-on-one assistance in the Financial Aid Office is also available via appointment. Registration is required for both options.
Students currently enrolled or planning to attend any college or university are invited.
Students who are 23 or younger should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Most first-time students can complete the FAFSA within 45 minutes. Attendees planning to submit their FAFSA during one of the completion sessions should create a student or parent FSA ID at least three days prior at www.studentaid.gov. They should also bring copies of their 2020 financial documents, including federal tax returns, W-2 forms, untaxed income statements, record of child support paid or received, and amount of their current assets.
Financial Aid staff will help student and parent taxpayers use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which allows FAFSA filers to electronically transfer federal tax return information into the FAFSA.
