WILLIAMSPORT — Both Barron’s and Forbes recently recognized Barbara B. Hudock, CEO and founding partner of Hudock Capital Group, as a one of the highest ranked financial advisors in the nation.
In its March 13 issue, Barron’s named Hudock as one of America’s Top Financial Advisors, including her among its Top 50 Financial Advisors in Pennsylvania. In its March 24, issue, Forbes named Hudock as one of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, ranking her 11th among its Top Women Wealth Advisors in Pennsylvania.
This is the 12th year that Barron’s has included Hudock in its list of America’s Top Financial Advisors and the third year in a row that Forbes has named Hudock one of its Top Women Wealth Advisors.
Published by Dow Jones and Company since 1921, Barron’s releases its list annually to recognize leading financial advisors within the industry on the basis of the volume of assets under management, revenues produced and the advisor’s regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.
Forbes rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and chosen based upon an in-person interview, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.
