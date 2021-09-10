LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) and the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) will be honored at the Harvest to Home Fall Festival.
The police and fire agencies will cited for “service above self” by the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club during the festival at noon, Saturday, Sept. 11, on the grounds of the Farmer’s Market, 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. The festival is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event, hosted by the Lewisburg Farmers’s Market and C and K’s Events, will feature, arts, crafts, foods and live music. KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner and Timmy, along with Ricky and Harv are scheduled to perform.
