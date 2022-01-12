MILTON — During the holiday season, children and adults gathered at the Kingdom Kidz Inc. Puppet Home to watch a Christmas puppet program, “Christmas Through the Years."
As they entered The Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, the first 20 children received a $5 McDonald’s gift card and were treated to popcorn, drink and a tour of the newly renovated rooms in the educational wing.
The win will soon feature various hands-on activities. On the second Saturday of each month, the facility will feature a puppet program, treat and other activities.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, call 570-838-3133 or visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.