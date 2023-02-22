Mifflinburg names Terrific Kids

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District has announced its December Terrific Kids award winners.
Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance.
The December Terrific Kids at the Mifflinburg Area Middle School have been chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive, and capable. Students are recognized with a certificate and picture and will be awarded a cash gift at the end of the year assembly with their peers.
Paicyn Stahl was recognized in sixth grade. She is the daughter of Melissa and Jason Stahl and sister of Reagan. She is involved in art club, softball, and 4-H. Gym is Paicyn’s favorite class.
Isaiah Kurtz received this honor for the seventh grade. He is the son of Zachary and Sarah Kurtz and the brother to Silas, Jonah and Selah. Football and basketball are a few of Isaiah’s activities. He enjoys math while at school.
The eighth-grade recipient for is Chloe Albright. She is the daughter of Anthony Albright, and a sister to Taylor and Lilah. Writing, drawing and jewelry making a are a few of her interests. While at school, Chloe enjoys helping on the stage crew, FCCLA, archery, and Math Counts.
For more information about Kiwanis, call 570 966-0623.
