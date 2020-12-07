WHITE DEER — Members of the Faith Chapel United Methodist Church celebrated the 90th birthday of a special congregant in a very unique way Sunday.
Charlotte Prowant, a lifelong member of of the church, celebrated her 90th birthday with members of her church during a “drive-by” celebration.
Prowant, a life-time resident of White Deer, is very active in the church and community. On a weekly basis, she provides flowers for the alter, prepares the church each Sunday by unlocking and locking its doors, and is part of a group of women who decorate the interior of the church to reflect the Christian calendar. Right now the church is decorated for Advent.
“She is 90 and she doesn’t slow down,”said Pastor Jason Weirich. “She is reliable and always willing to pitch in.”
In addition to all she does at the church, she is a volunteer at the White Deer Community Park, is secretary to the park board and president of the park auxiliary. She also takes time to visit the nursing homes.
Members of the church knew that they wanted to do something to celebrate her special day.
“She is a beautiful lady who has given most of her life to people in the community,” said friend and church member Nancy Messimer.
Prowant and her late husband, Elwood, donated the land that the church and parsonage now sit on.
The congregation had originally planned to celebrate Prowant at an event at the church, but due to the rising cases of COVID, Faith Chapel will have to close its doors until sometime in January.
“We were going to do something for her at the church but when we closed temporarily, we decided to do something different,” said Weirich.
Thanks to friend and church member, Loretta Beck, the idea to do a “drive- by” party began.
Sunday afternoon more than a dozen vehicles decorated with signs and balloons, honked their horns as they drove by Prowant’s home. Her and her family waved in gratitude as they watched safely from their front porch.
