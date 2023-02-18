Presentation to focus on Laurelton Village

Ann Leary

 PROVIDED BY SCOTT M. LACY

LEWISBURG — New York Times bestselling author Ann Leary will lecture at both Bucknell University and Lycoming College March 7 and 8, respectively, about her book, “The Foundling,” an historical fiction novel based on the Laurelton Village for Feebleminded Girls and Women of Childbearing Age.

Bucknell will host Leary at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in Bucknell Hall. Lycoming will host her on at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Trogner Presentation Room in the Krapf Gateway Center. These collaborative events are free and open to the public.

