LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s president and CEO on Thursday reminded area residents who are medically eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so.
Kendra Aucker, a long-time proponent of coronavirus vaccination, hoped the participation rate would go higher for the “safety and well-being” of the community. The advice followed release of state Department of Health figures indicating about 38% of Union County’s population of nearly 45,000 was fully covered.
Aucker noted a large number of area residents have taken advantage of the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, but reiterated that everyone age 12 and up should get immunized.
“We are fortunately seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases,” Aucker added in response to an email inquiry. “But there is still more work to be done to keep that trend going. Please consider taking advantage of any vaccine clinic offering that is available throughout our region.”
While some restrictions imposed during peak times of COVID-19 transmission have been lifted, an overall vaccination rate of 70% of the population has become a widely-accepted goal. Visit www.evanhospital.com/virus or call 570-522-4530 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.