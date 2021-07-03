LEWISBURG — A new pavilion at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market proved handy in a heat wave.
The 4,500 square-foot pavilion built on a solid concrete platform was used by vendors for the first time during the most recent market week. It was also during a spell when days reached 95 F or higher and the humidity made things seem even toastier.
"I love it," said vendor Laverne Glick of Hickory Run Homestead. "It's the coolest spot at the market. Coolest, temperature-wise, and it is just the coolest. The building is nice and the vendors are into growing their owns."
Glick, who worked through the day with daughter Eliana, said the temperature was perfect for his offerings of produce, vegetables and the like. Glick, in his fourth year at the market, noted all of what he sold was grown on his farm rather than shipped in.
"Someone came and said, 'It reminds me of Philly.'" Glick said. "Like a nice upscale market, with the building here, it is going to start to create more of that feel here. I always try to create that with my display."
Alison Steibe, Lewisburg Farmers' Market marketing manager, said the covering will be handy all year long.
"Definitely, protection from the elements was huge," Steibe said. "We're trying to make this a produce growers and homemade (products) area."
Gerald Stauffer, Lewisburg Farmer's Market owner, credited Manager Joe Sharp for recognizing what needed to be done for the project.
"We had an architecht who did the designs in collaboration with (Sharp)," he added. "They came to this (that) fits in between the setback off the roadway and the distance from the exisitn building without an elaborate firewall."
The small but long-standing covering over the eastern entrance to the market building was altered.
The pavilion joined the Neighborhood Biergarten at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market, a seasonal rest stop at the market, among recent changes.
Steibe noted there would be a more official opening, a kickoff event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the pavilion with wine and beer tasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.