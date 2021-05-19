MILTON — Property owners in the Milton Area School District will see their taxes rise under the terms of the 2021-2022 budget approved during Tuesday's virtual board meeting.
The budget sets expenses at $37 million, revenue at $35.3 million, and draws $1.7 million from federal CARES ESSERS funds to fill the deficit.
Property owners in the Union County portion of the district will see their taxes increase by .59%, while Northumberland County property owners in the district will see their taxes increase by 2.24%.
According to information previously presented by Business Administrator Derrek Fink, the average property owner in the Northumberland County portion of the district will see their tax bill raise by $29.95. In the Union County portion of the district, the average property owner will see their taxes increase by $10.68.
While the budget vote was unanimous, board members Lindsay Kessler, Ken Snyder and Kevin Fry voted against a separate motion setting the millage rates. Voting in favor of those rates were Christine Rantz, Brett Hosterman, Andrew Frederick, Dr. Alvin Weaver and Dr. Leocadia Paliulis. Eric Moser was absent from the meeting.
In other business, the board approved:
• Milton Panther Cubs, to use the field at James F. Baugher Elementary School, for voluntary conditioning practice, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 19 through July 28.
• The following resignations and retirements: JoAnn Chaapel, secretary to athletic director and game manager, effective May 28, 29 years with the district; Maggie Gola, field hockey coach, effective April 30; Susan Doebler, special education paraprofessional, effective May 31, 32 years with the district; and Jami Peterman, custodian, effective May 21, two months with the district.
• The following summer maintenance/custodial employees: Gehrig Baker, Mary DeLong, Sloan Derk, Chase Hoffman, Aiden Keiser, Jordan Lombard, Destinee Michael, Laura Michael and Austin Mitch.
• The following summer technology employees: Nicholas Doresky and Andrew McNeal.
• Hiring: Mary Hynan-Nicoll, high school secretary, $13.75 per hour; and Danielle Petry, seventh-grade English, $50,767.
Makenna Wallace, a fifth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School, was named May Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Laura Seward, transportation coordinator and secretary to the White Deer principal, was named the Panther Pride Award recipient.
The meeting included a video presentation by students in Jonathan Dick’s eighth-grade STEM elective class. The presentation centered around the student’s research on renewable energy. According to information presented by the students, their research has shown that the district could save $4 million over a 40-year period if it would switch to solar power.
