POTTS GROVE — A Mifflinburg teenager escaped serious injury after a car he was driving slammed into a garage and knocked down utility poles in a violent Saturday afternoon crash.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Austin B. Raymer, 19, was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger west on Route 642 at 2:30 p.m. when the car traveled off the roadway, struck two utility poles and a garage in Potts Grove.
After striking the garage, the car spun and struck a traffic sign. Raymer was extricated from the car by first responders and transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of what troopers described as suspected minor, non-life threatening injuries.
Raymer, who was not belted, was charged with reckless driving. Troopers noted in their media release that alcohol consumption may have been a factor in the crash.
The garage which was struck by the vehicle appeared to sustain extensive damage, with a portion of the front wall being knocked to the ground.
According to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, traffic was detoured off of Route 642, using Mexico and Creek roads. A subsequent release said the road was reopened early Sunday morning, after utility crews were able to fix the damage to poles and wires.
Firefighters from Potts Grove and Turbot Township, an ambulance from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
