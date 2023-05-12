Police seeking vehicle-theft suspects

COOPER TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking at least four suspects in the theft of three vehicles from Kaiser Brothers CDJR of Danville.
The alleged thefts occurred at 4:48 a.m. Thursday, May 11, in Cooper Township, Montour County, as troopers said at least four individuals arrived at the dealership in a dark-colored SUV.
The individuals then forced entry into a secured building, and left with three different vehicles. Reported as stolen from the scene were a blue 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, a gray 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and a blue 2023 Ram 1500 TRX.
"Two other vehicles were attempted to be stolen but failed," Tpr. James Nestico wrote, in a media release. "Suspects fled the scene via Route 11 towards Danville."
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with surveillance footage from the area, or any other information on the incident, should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, at 570-524-2662.
