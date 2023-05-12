Police seeking vehicle-theft suspects

COOPER TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking at least four suspects in the theft of three vehicles from Kaiser Brothers CDJR of Danville.

The alleged thefts occurred at 4:48 a.m. Thursday, May 11, in Cooper Township, Montour County, as troopers said at least four individuals arrived at the dealership in a dark-colored SUV.

