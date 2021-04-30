LEWISBURG – Motorists who travel Route 15 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented next week at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for roadwork.
Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5, the contractor, Herr Signal and Lighting, will be performing patching and repair work at the intersection of Route 15 and Smoketown Road.
On Monday, motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both directions.
On Tuesday, motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions.
On Wednesday, lane restrictions as needed to finish repair work.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
