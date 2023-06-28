Alumni awards presented

From left, Lycoming College’s 2023 AAEB Alumni Award honorees, Alyssa (Burger) Neidig and Ashley Burger, accepting the award on behalf of their father, Robert Burger; Joseph Kaczmarczyk; Jordan (Snyder) Windish; and Jessica (Curry) Kavanagh.

 PROVIDED BY AMY CHANDLER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Alumni Association Executive Board (AAEB) honored four individuals during the College’s Alumni and Reunion Weekend festivities.

Award recipients were selected by the AAEB board through nominations received from alumni and other members of the college community. AAEB members Brenda Bowser Soder, Class of 1998 and Andy Bucke, Class of 1971, presented the awards.

