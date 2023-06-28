Alumni awards presented

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Alumni Association Executive Board (AAEB) honored four individuals during the College’s Alumni and Reunion Weekend festivities.
Award recipients were selected by the AAEB board through nominations received from alumni and other members of the college community. AAEB members Brenda Bowser Soder, Class of 1998 and Andy Bucke, Class of 1971, presented the awards.
The Taunia Oechslin Young Alumna Award was conferred upon Jordan (Snyder) Windish, Class of 2010. Windish is an osteoarchaeologist with the non-profit organization History Flight. Since joining History Flight in the fall of 2018, she has worked as not only an archaeologist specializing in human remains, but also as the repository supervisor on Tarawa Atoll, History Flight liaison to the laboratory at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, manager of History Flight’s Instagram page, and a family member advocate for recovered service member’s repatriations.
The Dale V. Bower Service Award was presented to Robert Burger, Class of 1985. A physical therapist, Burger founded Lycoming Physical Therapy in Montoursville, in 1992, and opened two satellite offices in 2013. He founded and guided the largest private physical therapy practice in a 10-county region in North Central PA, now having treated more than 150,000 patients.
The Dr. James E. Douthat Outstanding Achievement Award was bestowed upon Jessica (Curry) Kavanagh, Class of 2001.
Kavanagh is an advocate for veterans and caregivers, serving as the co-founder and president of Vetlinks.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to those struggling with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and substance abuse since its inception in 2016. Additionally, she has amassed 19 years of experience in the healthcare industry as a senior account representative for Medline Industries, where she provides medical supplies and healthcare solutions to post-acute facilities throughout Maryland.
The Angela R. Kyte Outstanding Alumnus Award was conferred upon Joseph Kaczmarczyk, Class of 1974. In July 2022, Kaczmarczyk retired as the vice dean of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). Previously, he was the interim dean and chief academic officer of PCOM Georgia during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Celebrating the good of Lycoming graduates reminds us all of the profound educational and life experiences we received from this great place and the power within each of us to make a significant difference in the places we call home,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president at the college. “It is awesome to be able to witness the extraordinary support, dedication, and leadership exemplified today.”
