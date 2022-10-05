Hospital to demolish former Country Cupboard

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced that beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, equipment will be in place to begin demolition of the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops, located along Route 15 in Lewisburg.
“We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, hospital president and CEO. “As we assessed the property, it became clear the aging structure would have required substantial improvements in order to make it viable for any future use.”
The demolition will occur in phases to allow for shared utilities between the surrounding hotels and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill to be rerouted. The buildings will be demolished as phase 1, with the concrete slabs and foundations being demolished in phase 2. The concrete slabs and foundations will remain intact through December, when the equipment to separate the utilities is expected to arrive and be placed in service.
The plan to demolish the existing structure allows for a fresh start in a cost-effective manner for any future use of the property, the hospital stated, in a press release. At this time, no plans have been established for what will replace the former structure.
The hospital finalized purchase of the property in the spring. The restaurant, which had been in operation for 49 years, closed in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.