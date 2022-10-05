Hospital to demolish former Country Cupboard

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced that beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, equipment will be in place to begin demolition of the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops, located along Route 15 in Lewisburg.

“We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, hospital president and CEO. “As we assessed the property, it became clear the aging structure would have required substantial improvements in order to make it viable for any future use.”

