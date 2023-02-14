TURBOTVILLE — The construction company which installed a new waterline at the Warrior Run middle school/high school complex is seeking more than $100,000 over the contracted bid for its work on the project.

Steve Johnston, of Doli Construction, spoke to the school board during Tuesday’s committee session about various unexpected costs encountered during the installation process, which took place over the summer months.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.