TURBOTVILLE — The construction company which installed a new waterline at the Warrior Run middle school/high school complex is seeking more than $100,000 over the contracted bid for its work on the project.
Steve Johnston, of Doli Construction, spoke to the school board during Tuesday’s committee session about various unexpected costs encountered during the installation process, which took place over the summer months.
According to Johnston, a permit for crossing a railroad line had not been obtained prior to the bid being awarded. Included in the permit were certain requirements and fees by Norfolk Southern Railroad associated with monitoring and closing down the railroad tracks while the work was being completed.
In addition, Johnston said his company was not aware when placing its bid that Talen Energy required an encroachment agreement to be paid for work being completed in the area of its pipeline, which runs through district property.
It was noted during the presentation that the pipeline carries water from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to Lake Chillisquaque, which is a cooling source for Talen’s Montour Steam Electric Plant.
According to Johnston, it was not known that an encroachment would be needed as Talen provided elevation information on the pipeline “that wasn’t quite accurate.”
Johnston indicated his company is seeking to be reimbursed for the additional costs associated with the project as none of the entities which bid on it were aware of the additional fees which would be incurred.
“Had this information been included (in the bid specifications), all of the bids would have been a little higher,” he said.
Johnston indicated his company has covered some of the unexpected costs.
“There were additional costs, additional headaches, that were absorbed by Doli Construction,” Johnston said.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said the board will have additional discussions regarding Doli’s requests for the additional fees associated with the work.
The board in February 2022 approved awarding the $456,975 contract Doli to install the new waterline.
Elementary Principal Michael Freeborn reported that the substantial completion of the construction of the new elementary school at the middle school/high school complex is scheduled for March 7.
After that, invitation-only tours will be offered to various district stakeholders. A grand opening is being planned for a time in August to be determined.
In business actions, the board approved:
• The following retirements and resignations: Paula Cooper, eighth-grade ELA teacher; Talia Lewis, eighth-grade math teacher; and Catrina Russell, second-grade teacher.
• Hiring: Jesse Rocco, high school social studies teacher, $51,495; and Missi Magargle, assistant junior high soccer coach, $1,710.
• Purchasing new middle school stage curtains, from Northeast Stage, for $65,430.
The purchase of a new firewall appliance, for $17,934.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow was absent from the meeting. The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.