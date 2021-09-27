HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has received a $128,000 donation from Sheetz For the Kidz, a charitable organization driven by the employees of Sheetz to help provide hunger-relief to children in 27 counties throughout Central Pennsylvania.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank helps to provide more than 2.5 million meals annually to children in need through its network of local agency partners including food pantries, soup kitchens and meal programs. During the summer of 2021, the food bank served more than 63,000 meals across 63 summer feeding sites in 12 counties with assistance from the Sheetz grant.
Funding will also be used for the food bank’s school pantry and backpack programs.
To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org.
