WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Cameron Glagola recently joined University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Family Medicine in Loyalsock.
Glagola received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Washington and Jefferson College and a medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. His residency was though the Family Medicine Residency Program at UPMC Williamsport.
“I am very pleased to continue my professional journey with UPMC,” Glagola said. “Williamsport has become my home and I look forward to continue providing care for my neighbors.”
Glagola recently began accepting accepting new patients and referrals at Family Medicine in Loyalsock, 1205 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
