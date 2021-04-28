WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College community rose to the occasion to support its students April 21, during its third annual Day of Giving.
Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the outpouring of generosity by alumni, parents, friends, faculty, and staff led to another successful fundraising event, resulting in 875 donors and $371,817 in 24 hours to help further the mission of the college.
“The Lycoming College community has continued to demonstrate its strength and Warrior pride by coming together, particularly during these trying times,” said Chip Edmonds, a member of the Class of 1998 and executive vice president of Lycoming College. “In true fashion, we garnered our strength on April 21 to show support for the College during our annual Day of Giving. Lycoming is greatly appreciative of the outpouring of generosity by our donors, which ultimately helps to advance the College’s mission and positively impact our students.”
Donors could support a variety of funds throughout the day that best align with their interest, and a few funds were presented as institutional priorities.
Gifts made to the Student Retention Fund and Student Emergency Fund were met with a dollar-for-dollar match sponsored by the Lycoming College Board of Trustees. These funds provide targeted support for students who are facing extraordinary hardships, enabling them to complete their Lycoming education and earn their degrees.
The recently established Larson-Morris-Piper History Fellowship garnered support as well, with gifts matched dollar-for-dollar through sponsorship by Russell Lucas, a member of the Class of 1979. This fellowship will promote high-quality undergraduate student research by creating new funded research opportunities available for projects in history or history-related topics. In addition, the fellowship will further help attract and retain high-achieving students by providing support for a broader array of research interests and historical periods. The creation of this fellowship provides an opportunity to honor more than four decades of dedicated teaching and service performed by Drs. Robert Larson, Richard Morris, and John Piper Jr.
Multiple gift challenges, sponsored by Roderic Moore of the Class of 1959, were offered throughout the day for the procurement of necessary equipment and instruments needed for a new music facility that will be constructed on the southeast corner of campus. This $5.5 million facility, which will connect to the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall, represents the first significant capital investment in the music program in more than 75 years. The 14,000-square-foot building, slated to open in the fall of 2022, will house a rehearsal and recital space, classrooms, soundproof practice rooms, and offices for music faculty. This new space will provide campus members and the greater Williamsport community with a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring the gift of music lives on for generations to come.
Donors also had the power to score additional dollars through several challenges in support of Lycoming Athletics, including the addition of baseball and field hockey during the 2022-2023 academic year. Gifts could be directed in support of the Shangraw Athletic Complex Enhancement Project, a $2.5 million enhancement project that will benefit all of Lycoming’s athletic teams competing at the complex, as well as create a greater game day atmosphere, improve the viewing opportunity for fans and spectators, and provide additional locker rooms and an athletic training room for those teams playing at UPMC Field. Ultimately, the project will directly affect the college’s ability to nationally recruit and retain student athletes by building one a Division III athletic facilities. Fifty-five percent of the gifts made during the Day of Giving supported Lycoming Athletics.
