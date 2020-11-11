LEWISBURG — Doug Shaffer, warden of the Union County Jail, told Union County Commissioners that a local nurse would be a better fit to serve at the jail.
Shaffer linked up with the online work session of the commissioners Tuesday morning to see if changing the way things are currently set up at the jail was OK.
Dealing with the same local person, Shaffer told commissioners, would be preferable for security reasons. Nursing agencies, he said, were prone to sending different people from call-to-call.
“This is a jail,” Shaffer said at the work session. “There is a standard and there are things they have to do. It is much more secure and safe to have the same person coming in and out.”
Nursing assignments at the jail included keeping track of assessments, blood draws and medical records over about three hours per week. Shaffer stressed that the jail had no problems with influenza, but inmates needed to be tested for influenza before being sent other places.
A licensed practical nurse (LPN) would have sufficient qualifications, Shaffer noted, as a physician signed off on all the medical work done at the jail and would continue to do so.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, concurred and added later that subcontracting with a local nurse would likely mean they could be available as needed. Boop and Shaffer observed the current nurse was also working at a state correctional facility where the rate of COVID-19 cases was relatively high.
Boop said formal approval of a subcontractor by commissioners at a regular meeting would be the next step. It would permit Shaffer to make a choice.
